Bills projected to trade up for explosive defender in 2025 NFL Draft
The Buffalo Bills have a well-rounded roster, which is exactly what you want when heading into the NFL Draft.
They could go into Week 1 with their current roster and feel confident with every starter. That means they won't have to reach for anyone based on position alone. It could also free them up to use some draft capital to move up for a game-changer.
MORE: Bills' free-agent CB publicly celebrates Christian Benford's mega payday
CBS Sports' Kyle Stackpole does just this in his latest 2025 NFL mock draft as he has the Bills moving up from No. 30 to No. 24. To pull off this move, Buffalo sends the 30th pick and the 109th overall selection (Round 4) to the Minnesota Vikings. Once on the clock, the Bills add South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori.
"The Bills have traded up in the first round in four of the past six drafts, and they do so again here, adding a Swiss Army knife to their defense in Nick Emmanwori. Buffalo gives up No. 30 and No. 109 (Round 4) to move up six spots." — Stackpole, CBS Sports
That would be a small price to pay to bring in Emmanwori. The 6-foot-3, 220-pounder put on a show during the NFL Combine but he's more than just a workout beast.
Emmanwori can play in the box and in deep coverage, making him a versatile weapon. Safety isn't the biggest need for Buffalo but adding a difference-maker such as Emmanwori could help them finally get over the hump.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —