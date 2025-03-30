Bills Central

Bills projected to trade up for explosive defender in 2025 NFL Draft

The Buffalo Bills are projected to trade up for a game-changing safety in a recent NFL mock draft.

Randy Gurzi

South Carolina defensive back Nick Emmanwori greets Texas defensive back Jahdae Barron during the 2025 NFL Combine.
South Carolina defensive back Nick Emmanwori greets Texas defensive back Jahdae Barron during the 2025 NFL Combine. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Buffalo Bills have a well-rounded roster, which is exactly what you want when heading into the NFL Draft.

They could go into Week 1 with their current roster and feel confident with every starter. That means they won't have to reach for anyone based on position alone. It could also free them up to use some draft capital to move up for a game-changer.

CBS Sports' Kyle Stackpole does just this in his latest 2025 NFL mock draft as he has the Bills moving up from No. 30 to No. 24. To pull off this move, Buffalo sends the 30th pick and the 109th overall selection (Round 4) to the Minnesota Vikings. Once on the clock, the Bills add South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori.

South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Nick Emmanwori during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Nick Emmanwori during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. / Butch Dill-Imagn Images

"The Bills have traded up in the first round in four of the past six drafts, and they do so again here, adding a Swiss Army knife to their defense in Nick Emmanwori. Buffalo gives up No. 30 and No. 109 (Round 4) to move up six spots." — Stackpole, CBS Sports

That would be a small price to pay to bring in Emmanwori. The 6-foot-3, 220-pounder put on a show during the NFL Combine but he's more than just a workout beast.

Emmanwori can play in the box and in deep coverage, making him a versatile weapon. Safety isn't the biggest need for Buffalo but adding a difference-maker such as Emmanwori could help them finally get over the hump.

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

