NFL Draft: Bills predicted to pass on DT for 6-foot-4 WR and high-motor DE in Round 2
Both prospects carry second-round grades, and the Buffalo Bills have shown interest in long-term solutions at both positions.
Armed with the No. 56 and 62 overall selections, the Bills head into Friday night at the NFL Draft without needing to add a wide receiver and an edge rusher, but if the value presents itself, then general manager Brandon Beane will likely pull the trigger.
NFL Media's Eric Edholm simulated Rounds 2 and 3, and the results show the Bills passing up an opportunity to select a defensive tackle. Without trading up, Buffalo drafted Arkansas defensive end Landon Jackson at No. 56 overall followed by Iowa State wide receiver Jayden Higgins in the No. 62 spot.
DE Landon Jackson, Arkansas
"He's a leggy, high-energy rusher who could take A.J. Epenesa's place in time." - Edholm
The 6-foot-6 Jackson may look awkward at times, but he possesses a special athleticism. In addition to a 4.68 in the 40-yard dash, the two-time All-SEC selection dominated both jumping tests at the NFL Combine.
“I feel like I’ve talked to the Bills eight times by now," said Jackson back in March.
A three-year starter for the Razorbacks after transferring from LSU, Jackson tallied 23.0 tackles-for-loss over his last 24 appearances.
WR Jayden Higgins, Iowa State
"He's a height/weight/speed prospect who can provide more playmaking for Josh Allen" - Edholm
The 6-foot-4 Higgins ran 4.47s in the 40-yard dash while weighing 214 pounds. He led Iowa State in receiving yards (983) in 2023. This past season, his nine TD receptions were a team high. His 40.5-inch vertical led all DE participants while his 10-foot-9 broad ranked second only to first-rounder Shemar Stewart.
Higgins played his first two collegiate seasons for DI FCS member Eastern Kentucky. He made a seamless jump up to the Big 12 Conference.
