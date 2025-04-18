Bills luck into potential 'impact player' at No. 30 overall in Round 1 mock draft
He's arguably the ideal first-round prospect for the Buffalo Bills in 2025.
Michigan defensive tackle Kenneth Grant brings size and national championship pedigree to a rare position of need for Buffalo. With the No. 30 overall pick in the NFL Draft, the Bills will likely find the greatest value by selecting a defensive player, specifically an interior lineman.
"That's a point of emphasis for us, like it is probably for most teams, Building the defensive line to where we need to have it. That's a position that we value greatly," said Bills head coach Sean McDermott while addressing reporters at the NFL owners meetings.
While Grant has gone anywhere from No. 16 overall to out of the first round in the wide world of mock drafts, former New York Giants scouting director Marc Ross has the two-time All-Big Ten Conference selection landing with the Bills at No. 30 overall.
In the simulation, the board falls favorably for Buffalo with only one defensive tackle, Grant's Michigan teammate Mason Graham, being selected through the first 29 picks. Having drawn interest from the Bills, cornerbacks Will Johnson (Michigan), Maxwell Hairston (Kentucky) and Jahdae Barron (Texas) were all gone by the time Buffalo's turn came. With the top cornerbacks off the board, it was seemingly a no-brainer to take Grant.
RELATED: Bills invite early-round DT prospect for pre-draft visit fresh off CFP title
"Since drafting Josh Allen seventh overall in 2018, the Bills haven't truly hit on many early-round picks. (Former second-rounder James Cook, who has made the Pro Bowl in each of the last two seasons, is a notable exception.) Grant isn't the most consistent player, but he is talented, athletic and has the potential to be an impact player on Buffalo's defensive front. He'll get to learn and grow behind veteran DTs Ed Oliver and DaQuan Jones," said Ross, who now serves as an NFL Network analyst.
The 21-year-old Grant made 41 appearances for Michigan over three seasons. In 2024, he accounted for 32 tackles, 3.5 sacks and five pass breakups over a 12-game sample. The DT prospect was forced to forego NFL Combine testing due to a minor injury.
The NFL Draft kicks off with Round 1 selections on April 24 in Green Bay.
