Bills invite early-round DT prospect for pre-draft visit fresh off CFP title
The Buffalo Bills appear to be exploring multiple options for their three Top 62 draft picks, including the possibility of beefing up the defensive line interior.
The Bills have an official "30" visit scheduled with Ohio State defensive tackle Tyleik Williams, according to New York Upstate's Ryan Talbot. Williams, who has been billed as a Top 50 overall prospect by multiple outlets, ranks No. 6 amongst draft-eligible defensive tackles on Mel Kiper's big board.
Buffalo also reportedly scheduled "30" visits with Ole Miss CB Trey Amos, Texas WR Isaiah Bond, UCLA EDGE Femi Oladejo and East Carolina CB Shavon Revel.
The Bills could use more of a natural nose tackle to play alongside Ed Oliver, and Williams has potential to be that guy. The four-year contributor made an immediate impact at Ohio State as a true freshman in 2021. He went on to play 51 games, including 25 starts.
In 2024, Williams was a key piece for the nation's top-ranked defense that helped Ohio State capture the CFP National Championship. The gap clogger totaled 8.0 tackles-for-loss, 2.5 sack, two quarterback hurries and two pass breakups for the national champs.
The versatile defensive lineman earned some for of All-Big Ten recognition four years in a row.
NFL Media's Gennaro Filice mocked Williams to the Bills at No. 30 overall back in February.
"In a league that has turned back to the ground game, the Bills’ undersized defensive front is increasingly problematic. So, let’s give them some Grade A beef in this 6-3, 327-pounder out of Ohio State. Williams is a beastly run-stuffer with immense power to push the pocket on pass plays," said Filice.
