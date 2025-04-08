Bills Central

Bills invite early-round DT prospect for pre-draft visit fresh off CFP title

The Buffalo Bills are showing interest in a starter for the National Champion Ohio State Buckeyes ahead of the NFL Draft

Ralph Ventre

Jan 20, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Riley Leonard (13) is sacked by Ohio State Buckeyes safety Sonny Styles (6) and Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Tyleik Williams (91) in the second half in the CFP National Championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Jan 20, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Riley Leonard (13) is sacked by Ohio State Buckeyes safety Sonny Styles (6) and Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Tyleik Williams (91) in the second half in the CFP National Championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills appear to be exploring multiple options for their three Top 62 draft picks, including the possibility of beefing up the defensive line interior.

The Bills have an official "30" visit scheduled with Ohio State defensive tackle Tyleik Williams, according to New York Upstate's Ryan Talbot. Williams, who has been billed as a Top 50 overall prospect by multiple outlets, ranks No. 6 amongst draft-eligible defensive tackles on Mel Kiper's big board.

Buffalo also reportedly scheduled "30" visits with Ole Miss CB Trey Amos, Texas WR Isaiah Bond, UCLA EDGE Femi Oladejo and East Carolina CB Shavon Revel.

The Bills could use more of a natural nose tackle to play alongside Ed Oliver, and Williams has potential to be that guy. The four-year contributor made an immediate impact at Ohio State as a true freshman in 2021. He went on to play 51 games, including 25 starts.

Tyleik Williams (91
Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Tyleik Williams (91) pursues Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15) during the first half of the NCAA football game at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa. on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In 2024, Williams was a key piece for the nation's top-ranked defense that helped Ohio State capture the CFP National Championship. The gap clogger totaled 8.0 tackles-for-loss, 2.5 sack, two quarterback hurries and two pass breakups for the national champs.

The versatile defensive lineman earned some for of All-Big Ten recognition four years in a row.

NFL Media's Gennaro Filice mocked Williams to the Bills at No. 30 overall back in February.

"In a league that has turned back to the ground game, the Bills’ undersized defensive front is increasingly problematic. So, let’s give them some Grade A beef in this 6-3, 327-pounder out of Ohio State. Williams is a beastly run-stuffer with immense power to push the pocket on pass plays," said Filice.

Tyleik Williams (DL40)
Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State defensive lineman Tyleik Williams (DL40) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Ralph Ventre
Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.

