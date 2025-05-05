Bills projected to select All-American safety in way-too-early 2026 mock draft
The Buffalo Bills were all defense with their first five picks of the NFL Draft as they look to get younger and faster with the unit.
The Bills were not shy about going after players in the secondary, with two cornerbacks and a versatile defensive back taken.
Buffalo's secondary has been a focus this offseason with fans as the team hopes that first-round pick Kentucky cornerback Maxwell Hairston will be the second starter opposite side Christian Benford to be the pair for several years. Safety has been a concern as well with Taylor Rapp, Cole Bishop, and Damar Hamlin all getting significant playing time last year, but not standing out as top players.
The 2026 season could be the year the Bills select a player in the first round to address the safety position.
CBS Sports writer Josh Edwards released his way-too-early 2026 NFL mock draft, as he has the Bills picking at 30 again. Edwards has Buffalo looking at safety with Oregon's Dillon Thieneman.
RELATED: Bills envision draft's 'best blocking TE' as capable Dawson Knox backup and more
"Thieneman's instincts can not be taught or replicated. The Purdue transfer had six interceptions and two forced fumbles as a true freshman. He should be targeting that level of production for the Ducks and opportunity will be available considering the players who left that secondary unit since the season ended."
Thieneman's last two seasons at Purdue have been special. As a freshman, he was a third-team All-American in 2023. He's racked up 144 tackles, nine pass deflections, seven tackles for loss, and six interceptions in two years as a Boilermaker.
RELATED: Bills found 'great value' with mid-round draft gem who 'actually might stick'
Hamlin signed a one-year deal in the offseason to return to the team. Rapp has two more years on his current contract and Bishop is with the Bills through the 2027 season.
There is wiggle room for Thieneman to be an instant starter for the Bills if Hamlin cannot run away with his starting spot. Thieneman's ability to cover and play in the box to stop the run makes him a perfect fit for the Bills' defense.
With Hamlin on a contract year, if things go south with him, the Bills are looking at a new starting safety to develop and Thieneman is the guy to fill that position.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —