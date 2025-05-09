What draft experts are saying about new CB Dorian Strong
The Buffalo Bills focused on defense throughout the 2025 NFL draft, and they were praised for getting excellent value with the majority of their selections. One late-round pick that was especially impressive came in Round 6, when they landed Dorian Strong with pick No. 177.
Buffalo already added Maxwell Hairston, while also bringing back Tre'Davious White in free agency, giving them a crowded cornerback room. Even so, Strong has a good chance of making the roster due to his talent as a press corner.
That said, let's check out what scouts had to say about the Bills' new cornerback.
Kyle Crabbs — The 33rd Team
”He is missing the ideal mass to play in the nickel, and his lack of involvement and refinements in defending the run create more of a projection if charging him with playing matchups inside. Strong is at his best playing zone coverage with his eyes in the backfield, where he can leverage multiple routes simultaneously as a deep third defender.”
Lance Zierlein — NFL.com
“Long, instinctive cornerback who can be a disruptive press corner or scan the field for ball production in zone. Strong has average play strength getting off of blocks and tackling, but it doesn’t bother his press redirect or ability to effectively contest catches. He has issues matching route breaks and flipping to sprint against deep targets due to average hips and foot quickness. He plays with adequate field awareness and anticipation in reading the quarterback. Strong should begin his career as a backup, but his cover talent could ultimately overcome any coverage concerns on the next level.”
Bleacher Report
“Strong excels in press-man coverage, utilizing his length and footwork to disrupt routes at the line of scrimmage. His smooth athleticism allows him to swivel his hips and transition well on shorter routes, showcasing good ball skills in intermediate zones. However, he struggles with maintaining proper pad level, often leading to separation on deeper routes. His gambling nature and reliance on undercutting routes can sometimes pull him out of phase, and his lack of elite recovery speed is a concern downfield.”
Pro Football Focus
“Strong, ironically, lacks some strength in press-man coverage and run-defense situations near the line of scrimmage, but he is a smart, competitive zone-scheme cornerback with a natural ability to get his hands on passes and cause constant disruption at the catch point.”
Strong impressed scouts with his size and mirror ability. Still, his lack of top end speed and play strength are a cause for concern.
