Bills Central

Buffalo Bills 2025 NFL draft class: Rookie jersey numbers revealed

The Buffalo Bills rookies have been assigned their numbers.

Randy Gurzi

Kentucky Wildcats CB Maxwell Hairston is selected by the Buffalo Bills in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Kentucky Wildcats CB Maxwell Hairston is selected by the Buffalo Bills in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Buffalo Bills made nine selections in the 2025 NFL draft, starting with Kentucky cornerback Maxwell Hairston at No. 30 overall.

General manager Brandon Beane continued to focus on defense following that selection, taking a defender with the team’s first five selections. In all, they took six defensive players and three on offense.

MORE: Bills GM shares confidence level regarding James Cook’s availability

Since the selections were made, we learned that Hairston would be wearing No. 31. He was thrilled with this since it was his first number at Kentucky. Then again, he seemed thrilled with everything during his first tour of the facility.

Kentucky CB Maxwell Hairston is selected by the Buffalo Bills in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft..
Kentucky Wildcats CB Maxwell Hairston is selected by the Buffalo Bills in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Now we know the number every player from their 2025 draft class will wear. The Bills’ official website released a slideshow, with their nine picks receiving the following numbers:

Maxwell Hairston, CB, No. 31
T.J. Sanders, DT, No. 98
Landon Jackson, DE, No. 94
Deone Walker, DT, No. 96
Jordan Hancock, DB, No. 37
Jackson Hawes, TE, No. 85
Dorian Strong, CB, No. 43
Chase Lundt, OT, No. 77
Kaden Prather, WR, No. 81

Not every player will stick with these numbers, especially as more become available following cuts. That said, it’s a safe bet the defensive linemen stick with theirs as all three wound up with good numbers.

One to watch is Dorian Strong, who might want a change from No. 43 once something else opens up. In other words, it might be best to wait until Week 1 to purchase any jerseys.

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

Home/News