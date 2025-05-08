Buffalo Bills 2025 NFL draft class: Rookie jersey numbers revealed
The Buffalo Bills made nine selections in the 2025 NFL draft, starting with Kentucky cornerback Maxwell Hairston at No. 30 overall.
General manager Brandon Beane continued to focus on defense following that selection, taking a defender with the team’s first five selections. In all, they took six defensive players and three on offense.
Since the selections were made, we learned that Hairston would be wearing No. 31. He was thrilled with this since it was his first number at Kentucky. Then again, he seemed thrilled with everything during his first tour of the facility.
Now we know the number every player from their 2025 draft class will wear. The Bills’ official website released a slideshow, with their nine picks receiving the following numbers:
Maxwell Hairston, CB, No. 31
T.J. Sanders, DT, No. 98
Landon Jackson, DE, No. 94
Deone Walker, DT, No. 96
Jordan Hancock, DB, No. 37
Jackson Hawes, TE, No. 85
Dorian Strong, CB, No. 43
Chase Lundt, OT, No. 77
Kaden Prather, WR, No. 81
Not every player will stick with these numbers, especially as more become available following cuts. That said, it’s a safe bet the defensive linemen stick with theirs as all three wound up with good numbers.
One to watch is Dorian Strong, who might want a change from No. 43 once something else opens up. In other words, it might be best to wait until Week 1 to purchase any jerseys.
