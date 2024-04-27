NFL Draft: Buffalo Bills Select Troy DE Javon Solomon in Round 5
Troy defensive lineman Javon Solomon was selected by the Buffalo Bills with the 33rd pick of round 3 (No. 168 overall) in the 2024 NFL Draft. Solomon was the first Troy player and the second Sun Belt player selected in this year's class.
RELATED: NFL Draft: Rasheen Ali Selected By Baltimore Ravens In Round 5
Solomon has been one of of the Group of Five's most productive pass rushers over each of the last three seasons. Now measuring 6'1" and 246 pounds, Solomon finished his college career with an extremely impressive 33 sacks and 49.5 tackles for loss. He was also credited with 101 total QB hurries in his career.
The former two-star prospect from Tallahassee, Florida was a starter at Troy each of the last three seasons. Solomon led FBS in total sacks in 2023 with 16. Solomon helped the Trojans clinch back-to-back Sun Belt titles in 2022 and 2023 under head coach Jon Sumrall.
NFL Rookie Minicamps will take place May 3-6 or May 10-13 this spring.