Bills accelerating training camp pace despite numerous injuries

The Buffalo Bills may not have as many as 15 injured players available for their August 9 preseason opener

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen raises his fist in reaction to a play during Bills Training Camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford on July 31, 2025.
Star quarterback Josh Allen may or may not play in Saturday's preseason opener. Injuries or not, the rest of the Buffalo Bills are about to accelerate at training camp.

The Bills listed a whopping 13 players on Sunday's injury report including star receiver Khalil Shakir and first-round draft pick Maxwell Hairston, who are both "week-to-week."

"Here's a young player that is not only missing just the moving around but also the mental part of the experience you get through the reps," McDermott said of Hairston. "So, there's no way to avoid it, he's going to be behind when he comes back."

Understandably, McDermott is beginning to become frustrated by the injuries. He has altered the team's practice schedule, but now is committed to ramping up the pace and progress.

"What we've tried to do is pull back on some things in the hopes of getting some numbers back," McDermott said. "That hasn't helped, so we're moving forward. It's time for us to go. We got to get some work done and move this team forward."

