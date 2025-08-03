Bills' injury updates: 12 players out, 2 return among 4 limited on Sunday
The Buffalo Bills have a laundry list of injured players a few weeks into training camp and that list grew on Sunday.
According to reports, a total of 12 players did not take part in practice on Sunday. Alec White of BuffaloBills.com listed 11 players:
- WR Khalil Shakir
- OL Alec Anderson
- OL Sedrick Van Pran-Granger
- S Cole Bishop
- CB Maxwell Hairston
- LB Dorian Williams
- WR Curtis Samuel
- WR Kaden Prather
- LB Shaq Thompson
- K Tyler Bass
- S Taylor Rapp
The 12th absent player was running back James Cook, who wasn't wearing his uniform as he worked out on the exercise bike on the side.
It wasn't initially clear if he's dealing with an injury or if it's just a rest day for the veteran back.
For some good news, right tackle Spencer Brown and linebacker Terrel Bernard returned to practice, with Brown finally making his training camp debut. Both players were limited.
Also limited were fullback Reggie Gilliam and wide receiver Joshua Palmer, the latter of whom is dealing with a groin injury.
Earlier in the day, Bills head coach Sean McDermott revealed that Shakir has suffered a high-ankle sprain and is week-to-week.
RELATED: Bills' top wide receiver suffers practice injury that's 'gonna take some time'
CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz reported that Shakir is expected to miss four to five weeks, which leaves his status for Week 1 in doubt.
McDermott also provided an injury update on cornerback Maxwell Hairston, who he says is "week-to-week" as he recovers from an LCL sprain. McDermott admitted that the rookie is going to be "behind when he comes back."
RELATED: Bills' breakout candidate 'had some growing up to do' to follow 'Marques Colston'
The injuries to Shakir and Palmer come at a terrible time, as the Bills already have several depth receivers missing action. With so many question marks at the position already, this is a less-than ideal situation in Buffalo.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —