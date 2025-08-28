Buffalo Bills top off practice squad with pair of signings among 3 roster moves
The Buffalo Bills have filled out their practice squad with a pair of signings on Thursday.
In all, the Bills made three moves on the practice squad, with the team cutting cornerback Daequan Hardy and signing defensive end Andre Jones Jr. and cornerback Jalen Kimber.
Kimber was signed as an undrafted free agent out of Penn State by the Tennessee Titans in April but failed to make the team's initial 53-man roster.
The 6-foot, 170-pound cornerback played snaps at Georgia, Florida and then Penn State during his collegiate career.
In 2024, Kimber tallied 37 combined tackles (one for loss) and three passes defensed. He finished his college career with one interception and nine passes defensed in total.
A former seventh-round pick of the Washington Commanders in 2023, Jones has played in 16 games (two starts) during his brief career.
He played in 14 games for Washington in 2023, finishing with four combined tackles and three passes defensed that season while also playing 250 snaps on special teams.
Here's a look at the Bills' full practice squad following Thursday's moves:
- QB Shane Buechele
- LB Jimmy Ciarlo
- OL Travis Clayton
- OL Dan Feeney
- S Sam Franklin
- RB Frank Gore Jr.
- WR Stephen Gosnell
- OL Kendrick Green
- CB Dane Jackson
- LB Keonta Jenkins
- TE Keleki Latu
- DT Zion Logue
- DT Jordan Phillips
- S Jordan Poyer
- WR Kristian Wilkerson
- DE Andre Jones Jr.
- CB Jalen Kimber
The Bills have a grand total of 17 players on the practice squad, which is allowed because they have an international player in offensive lineman Travis Clayton.
Keep in mind, this won't be the last iteration of the Bills' practice squad, as the team is likely to make some moves between now and Week 1.
Two of those moves will likely be defensive lineman Jordan Phillips and safety Jordan Poyer being activated to the 53-man roster.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —