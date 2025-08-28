Bills' GM reveals why former All-Pro safety wound up back in Buffalo
Jordan Poyer was a stalwart safety for the Buffalo Bills from 2017 to 2023, being a first-team All-Pro in 2021 and a Pro Bowler in 2022, and he was signed to the practice squad on Wednesday to try to reinforce a troubling position group.
General manager Brandon Beane had a chance to welcome him and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips back to Buffalo on Wednesday, and he only had good things to say about the qualities they bring to the table and how they're able to make an impact within the team.
"As you guys know, culture, character, leadership, all those things, you can't find enough guys like that," said Beane. "Now with the rules since COVID, being able to have vets on there, I think, is one of the best things our league has done."
Beane said that Poyer spoke to him, head coach Sean McDermott and defensive coordinator Bobby Babich back in May about what he wanted to do in the future and then again when training camp started at St. John Fisher University in Rochester.
"We talked all along that this may be a very good option. He's obviously got to make sure he's in shape to play and be ready if it happens," said Beane. "He's excited about pouring into the other guys, and not necessarily just the DBs. Just what this defense is about."
It remains to be seen if Poyer will be called up from the practice squad eventually, but if he does, the safeties can assure themselves that they've found an excellent mentor.
