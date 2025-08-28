Bills Central

Bills' GM reveals why former All-Pro safety wound up back in Buffalo

Jordan Poyer will join the practice squad

Owen Klein

Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer (21) makes a tackle on Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Brandin Cooks (3).
Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer (21) makes a tackle on Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Brandin Cooks (3). / Jamie Germano/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK
Jordan Poyer was a stalwart safety for the Buffalo Bills from 2017 to 2023, being a first-team All-Pro in 2021 and a Pro Bowler in 2022, and he was signed to the practice squad on Wednesday to try to reinforce a troubling position group.

General manager Brandon Beane had a chance to welcome him and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips back to Buffalo on Wednesday, and he only had good things to say about the qualities they bring to the table and how they're able to make an impact within the team.

"As you guys know, culture, character, leadership, all those things, you can't find enough guys like that," said Beane. "Now with the rules since COVID, being able to have vets on there, I think, is one of the best things our league has done."

Jordan Poyer
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) is tackled by Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer (21) after a catch. / Jamie Germano/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK

Beane said that Poyer spoke to him, head coach Sean McDermott and defensive coordinator Bobby Babich back in May about what he wanted to do in the future and then again when training camp started at St. John Fisher University in Rochester.

"We talked all along that this may be a very good option. He's obviously got to make sure he's in shape to play and be ready if it happens," said Beane. "He's excited about pouring into the other guys, and not necessarily just the DBs. Just what this defense is about."

It remains to be seen if Poyer will be called up from the practice squad eventually, but if he does, the safeties can assure themselves that they've found an excellent mentor.

Jordan Poyer
Dec 17, 2023; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer (21) tackles Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (20). / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Published
Owen Klein
OWEN KLEIN

Owen Klein has covered football, basketball and baseball for Penn State athletics as a broadcaster on local radio, including producing Penn State’s 2024 men’s basketball Big Ten Tournament games and calling Penn State football’s Whiteout vs. Washington in November 2024. He has internships with the Buffalo Bisons and CBS affiliate WIVB in Buffalo, NY, in the summer of 2025. He is a Penn State University broadcast journalism student at the Bellisario College of Communications majoring in broadcast journalism and is passionate about college and professional sports, the Pokémon Video Game Championships and the Buffalo Bills.

