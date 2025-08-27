Suspended Bills' opponent eligible to play in pivotal playoff rematch
The Buffalo Bills' biggest rivals of the 2020s received news that could impact their 2025 matchup.
ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter reported Wednesday that Kansas City Chiefs' wide receiver Rashee Rice would be receiving a six-game suspension.
Rather than what was initially rumored to be a suspension following his September 30 disciplinary hearing with the league office, the star wideout's suspension will start during the Chiefs' first six games of the year.
One may ask, how does this pertain to the Bills? Well, because Kansas City visits Buffalo in Week 9. And if his suspension were to start after the September 30 hearing, he would be out for the matchup with the Bills.
Health permitting, it's still not decided whether Rice will be on the field for the Bills-Chiefs Week 9 game. But he could be a huge factor in it if he is on the field.
In Rice's first action against Buffalo in 2023, the rookie WR posted seven receptions, 72 yards and a score in a controversial loss to the Bills that will be remembered by Kadarius Toney's late offsides call.
He did not have as much of an impact in their rematch in the AFC divisional, but he and Kansas City had the last laugh, besting Buffalo and advancing to the AFC championship, en route to a second-straight Super Bowl title.
RELATED: Jordan Poyer's model wife reacts to Buffalo Bills homecoming
Rice was out of both matchups with the Bills in 2024, as he missed most of the season due to a torn ACL.
Rice figures to be a factor for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense once he gets back into the lineup. But, of course, beating Rice, Mahomes and Kansas City in the regular season will mean nothing to Josh Allen and Buffalo if they are unable to down them in the playoffs again if their paths cross — as they have in four of the last five postseasons.