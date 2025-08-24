Did Bills' WR Tyrell Shavers spectacular TD catch seal his spot on roster?
The Buffalo Bills have plenty of depth at wide receiver with Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman, Joshua Palmer, and Curtis Samuel as their top four wideouts.
They also have Elijah Moore and K.J. Hamler fighting for a spot, but they might be crossing their fingers in hopes that Buffalo will go six-deep at the position. That's because Tyrell Shavers might have locked up the fifth spot with a spectacular touchdown catch against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday night.
RELATED: Running back on Bills' roster bubble powers opening TD drive vs. Buccaneers
With a 7-3 lead in the second quarter, the Bills marched 65 yards on just six plays. That drive was capped off by Shavers, who hauled in an 11-yard pass with just one hand.
Cornerback Bryce Hall had excellent coverage on Shavers, but quarterback Shane Buechele gave him a chance and put the ball where only Shavers could make a play. That's exactly what happened as the catch, which was originally ruled incomplete, gave the Bills a 14-3 lead.
Shavers then proved he could contribute on special teams, forcing Josh Williams out of bounds after a 42-yard return on the ensuing kickoff.
The 6-foot-4, 211-pound Shavers had a unique path to the NFL, playing for three different collegiate teams. He's persevered through that and might be on the roster when Buffalo takes the field in Week 1 of the regular season.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —