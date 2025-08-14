3 Buffalo Bills on chopping block heading into NFL Preseason Week 2
With training camp behind them, the Buffalo Bills are focused solely on their final two preseason games as they figure out their 53-man roster.
The Bills have most of their key positions locked up, which is often the case for a team that’s been to the playoffs six years running.
Still, there will be plenty of tight competitions for the final spots on the roster, with these three players fighting for a job.
Frank Gore Jr., RB
Saturday was an excellent day for Frank Gore Jr. He had 21 yards on five rushing attempts and 50 yards on five receptions. He nearly scored a touchdown at the end of the game as well, but was down just inches short.
Now entering his second season in the league, Gore has shown flashes when given the chance. Still, it won’t be easy for him to make the roster in Buffalo with James Cook, Ray Davis, and Ty Johnson ahead of him. If the Bills don’t go deep at running back, Gore could wind up on the practice squad again.
Zach Davidson, TE
A massive target at 6-foot-7 and 251 pounds, Zach Davidson has been with Buffalo since 2022. Formerly a fifth-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings, he’s appeared in just two regular season games and has one reception. Still, his upside is enticing enough for the Bills to keep working with him.
Unfortunately, that might not be the case much longer. Davidson had a rough outing in Week 1 of the preseason and could be firmly on the chopping block now.
Elijah Moore, WR
Buffalo might not have a typical WR1 on their roster, but they have a lot of depth. That’s why Elijah Moore finds himself on the chopping block despite having enough talent to earn a spot.
The Bills will likely have to make a tough decision between Moore, Samuel, and possibly Tyrell Shavers. Given the fact that he’s the newcomer on the team, Moore is likely at a disadvantage.
