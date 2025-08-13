Analyst heavily bashes Bills' contract extension for Pro Bowl RB James Cook
Buffalo Bills' running back James Cook, who was one of, if not the main headline of the team's preseason, was awarded a four-year, $48 million extension with $30 million guaranteed on Tuesday morning after he returned to practice on Monday.
While some were confident that he'd return and now welcome it, others don't like it. Walter Cherepinsky of WalterFootball gave Cook's contract a "D" grade, saying that Bills fans should not be thrilled with the two-time Pro Bowler's payday.
Cherepinsky said that quality running backs are easy to find and that they're very injury-prone. He also opined on the state of the running back market in general.
TRENDING: James Cook extension caps Bills' $637 mil spending spree on homegrown players
"Only elite running backs deserve this sort of money," Cherepinsky wrote. "While Cook is a very good player, he certainly is not elite." He added that there's a good chance the Bills will regret this contract, but Cook's not alone with these kinds of opinions on running backs.
For reference, Kyren Williams of the Los Angeles Rams got a three-year, $33 million pact on August 5, and Cherepinsky gave that signing a "C".
Saquon Barkley of the Philadelphia Eagles may be in a tier of his own, which sets all the other running backs in the NFL apart from him. Cook is the latest example of this scenario, where people often dislike a big contract given to a running back, as it plays out.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —