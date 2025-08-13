Bills Central

Analyst heavily bashes Bills' contract extension for Pro Bowl RB James Cook

James Cook got his money, but how well is it received by pigskin guru Walter Cherepinsky?

Owen Klein

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) takes a breather while the defensive line is on the field during the second half of the Bills' home game against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Dec. 29, 2024.
Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) takes a breather while the defensive line is on the field during the second half of the Bills' home game against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Dec. 29, 2024. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Buffalo Bills' running back James Cook, who was one of, if not the main headline of the team's preseason, was awarded a four-year, $48 million extension with $30 million guaranteed on Tuesday morning after he returned to practice on Monday.

While some were confident that he'd return and now welcome it, others don't like it. Walter Cherepinsky of WalterFootball gave Cook's contract a "D" grade, saying that Bills fans should not be thrilled with the two-time Pro Bowler's payday.

Cherepinsky said that quality running backs are easy to find and that they're very injury-prone. He also opined on the state of the running back market in general.

"Only elite running backs deserve this sort of money," Cherepinsky wrote. "While Cook is a very good player, he certainly is not elite." He added that there's a good chance the Bills will regret this contract, but Cook's not alone with these kinds of opinions on running backs.

For reference, Kyren Williams of the Los Angeles Rams got a three-year, $33 million pact on August 5, and Cherepinsky gave that signing a "C".

Saquon Barkley of the Philadelphia Eagles may be in a tier of his own, which sets all the other running backs in the NFL apart from him. Cook is the latest example of this scenario, where people often dislike a big contract given to a running back, as it plays out.

James Cook
Dec 1, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) is pushed out of bounds by San Francisco 49ers cornerback Nick McCloud (35) in the second quarter at Highmark Stadium.

