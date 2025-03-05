Dion Dawkins: Bills would have had ‘a better chance’ beating Eagles than Chiefs
A 13-4 season ended in heartbreak for the Buffalo Bills. They won the AFC East and Josh Allen took home the NFL MVP Award. All that looks great on paper, but in the end, their season ended short of their primary goal.
Buffalo lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game, allowing one of their top rivals to represent the conference in Super Bowl LIX. Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins recently spoke about the team’s playoff defeat, saying he initially put that out of his mind and moved on.
Dawkins was a guest on The Pivot with former NFL safety Ryan Clark and admitted that feeling went away once he watched the Chiefs in the Super Bowl.
Dawkins’ focus shifted from his original thought of “it’s over, what can we do,” to acknowledging they “would have had a better chance” of beating the Eagles than the Chiefs did.
Kansas City ultimately lost 40-22 but the game wasn’t even as close as that score indicates. A couple of late touchdowns closed the gap but it was clear from the opening drive that Philadelphia was the superior team that day.
RELATED: Dion Dawkins ready for WWE after seeing Cena, The Rock at Elimination Chamber
Dawkins doesn’t believe that would have been the case if the Bills pulled off the win. While he can’t change that, hopefully that feeling will fuel the franchise as they look to get past Kansas City in 2025.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —