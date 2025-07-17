Bills' young safety named under-the-radar player 'who could shape' 2025 season
The Buffalo Bills spent much of this offseason reloading their roster on defense.
They added several names to the defensive line, including Joey Bosa, Michael Hoecht, Larry Ogunjobi, T.J. Sanders, and Landon Jackson. They also made moves at cornerback, bringing back Dane Jackson and Tre'Davious White in free agency while selecting Maxwell Hairston and Dorian Strong in the 2025 NFL draft.
Although those moves should help, the Bills still didn't adequately address their concern at safety, which was one of their primary concerns in 2024. That means they'll be counting on second-year player Cole Bishop to improve the position, which is why CBS Sports' Zachary Pereles called him an under-the-radar player "who could shape the 2025 season."
"The Bills are desperate for better safety play after last year's starters -- Damar Hamlin and Taylor Rapp -- graded out as PFF's 42nd- and 45th-best safeties out of the 55 who played at least 700 snaps. That's where Buffalo hopes Bishop steps in. The 2024 second-round pick picked up a shoulder injury in training camp last year, stunting his development. With a full offseason, Bishop should be in line to take over as a starter."
A second-round pick out of Utah in 2024, Bishop appeared in 16 games for the Bills during his rookie campaign and saw the light bulb come on near the end of the season. He's expected to pick up where he left off, meaning he should be a starter when they take the field in Week 1.
How he performs could decide just how strong the Buffalo defense is in 2025.
