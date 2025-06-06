Analyst names Buffalo Bills second-year WR ‘breakout player to watch’
The Buffalo Bills were intent on adding talent to their receiving corps this offseason.
They didn’t go after any legitimate No. 1 targets but they added two veterans in free agency with plenty of potential. Joshua Palmer was their top addition, and he’s expected to play a major role in the offense.
Buffalo also brought in Elijah Moore, a former second-round pick who has yet to reach his potential — he’s also gone through a lot of quarterbacks in four seasons. The Bills are hoping he finds his footing now that he’s going to have some consistency under center.
There’s also seventh-round pick Kaden Prather, who offers plenty of size at 6-foot-3 and 204 pounds. Prather turned heads during rookie minicamps, proving to be a dark horse candidate for the 53-man roster.
Despite these additions, Pro Football Sports Network’s Jacob Infante believes second-year wideout Keon Coleman is the breakout player to watch in Buffalo.
”Amidst a loaded 2024 wide receiver draft class, Keon Coleman had a pretty low volume with just 29 catches. But he made the most of his targets, finishing third in the NFL with 19.2 yards per catch and scoring four touchdowns.”
“The Buffalo Bills signed Josh Palmer and Elijah Moore in free agency, but Coleman projects higher than in 2025. A big-bodied target with tremendous ball skills and physicality, expect him to put up bigger numbers in Year 2.”
Coleman was able to provide several big plays during his rookie campaign, but he needs to find more consistency in his second season to become the team’s No. 1 wideout.
Josh Allen proved he could win the NFL MVP without a true WR1, but having someone who defenses have to game plan to stop might be what is needed to get them to the next level.
