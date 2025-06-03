Analyst says Buffalo Bills should consider trading 2nd-round pass rusher
The Buffalo Bills added a lot of firepower on the defensive line this offseason.
While they moved on from Von Miller, they replaced him with Joey Bosa in free agency. Then in the NFL draft, they selected two defensive tackles (T.J. Sanders, Deone Walker), and one defensive end (Landon Jackson).
That influx of talent has Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport identifying 2020 second-round pick A.J. Epenesa as a potential trade candidate.
Epenesa enters his sixth season in the NFL with 21.5 sacks. He’s had at least 6.0 in each of the past three years but could be buried on the depth chart—unless the recent injury suffered by Joey Bosa lingers.
”Meanwhile, while Epenesa has been decent for the Bills the past three seasons, he hasn’t been great. The second-round pick in 2020 has logged at least six sacks in each of the past three seasons, but the 26-year-old has never had seven sacks in a campaign and has topped 20 tackles just once.”
Even without elite production, Epenesa has proven he can be an asset—especially for a team in need of pass-rushing help. That’s why Davenport believes they should see what the Bills could get via trade.
He does add, however, that the key to such a move is ensuring “Bosa can stay on the field for more than 15 minutes.”