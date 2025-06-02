Bills Central

Bills backup QBs share family photos from Josh Allen, Hailee Steinfeld wedding

The Buffalo Bills backup QBs showed up to the Josh Allen, Hailee Steinfeld wedding in style.

Buffalo Bills QB Mitchell Trubisky looks to throw against the New England Patriots during the first half at Gillette Stadium.
Buffalo Bills QB Mitchell Trubisky looks to throw against the New England Patriots during the first half at Gillette Stadium. / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and actress Hailee Steinfeld were married this weekend in California.

Several stars were in attendance, including actor/producer Larry David, as well as many of Allen's teammates. His backup quarterbacks were among those teammates and have shared photos from the event on social media.

Mitchell Trubisky and his wife posed together as both were dressed in style for the occasion.

Also at the wedding was Shane Buechele, who had his wife and newborn daughter. For the Buecheles, this was an especially memorable trip since it was the first vacation with their baby girl.

Trubisky was once a first-round pick for the Chicago Bears, but never lived up to expectations. He signed with the Bills in 2024 after spending two seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Buechele was undrafted in 2021 and signed with the Kansas City Chiefs. He was part of their Super Bowl-winning roster following the 2022 season and signed with Buffalo in 2023. The SMU product has yet to make an appearance in the regular season.

Buffalo Bills QB Shane Buechele rolls out of the pocket in the third quarter of a preseason game against the Chicago Bears.
Buffalo Bills QB Shane Buechele rolls out of the pocket in the third quarter of a preseason game against the Chicago Bears. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

