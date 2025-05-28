Joey Bosa injury proves Buffalo Bills made huge mistake
The Buffalo Bills' pass rush was a point of skepticism as the 2024 season came to a close, following yet another loss at the hands of Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.
It was the same story, the Bills could not get pressure on Mahomes and get him off his game. This has been the recurring theme for years now, and every year, Brandon Beane goes out and tries to revamp the Bills' pass rush.
This offseason was no different. Beane and the Bills signed pass rush specialist Joey Bosa to a one-year deal worth $12.6 million. Instantly, fans voiced their concerns with Bosa's inability to stay healthy, calling the Beane signing a potential mistake.
Here we are in May, and before Bosa takes the field for his first Bills practice, he's injured. That didn't take long. McDermott commented on the Bosa injury in a press conference during the first of the Bills practices, "will be out for, more than likely, the foreseeable springtime at least." McDermott did add that they expect him to be fully healthy in time for training camp, which begins in late July.
The calf injury, which Bosa sustained late last week while working out at the facility, is concerning. We are only in May, and haven't started practicing, and he is already sidelined with an injury. Some will write this off, saying it's only May, and that he has time to heal, but the issue is this is just another setback in a long history of setbacks with Bosa.
Is this the beginning of a long season for Bosa? Did Beane and the Bills make a huge mistake in signing the oft-injured edge rusher? So far, it's not looking good for the aging edge rusher and his potential impact for the Bills on the 2025 season.
