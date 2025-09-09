Bills' Super Bowl odds rise following epic Week 1 victory over Ravens
To start the season, the Bills were joined by the Baltimore Ravens and Philadelphia Eagles as +700 Super Bowl co-favorites.
Following a thrilling 41-40 comeback win over the Ravens in Week 1, the Bills now stand alone.
According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the Bills will enter Week 2 as +650 Super Bowl favorites, ahead of the Eagles (+700) and Ravens (+750).
MORE: QB Josh Allen's NFL MVP odds skyrocket after Bills' remarkable effort vs. Ravens
The Bills trailed Baltimore 40-25 with 7:16 to play in the fourth quarter before igniting a historic comeback that helped them begin the season at 1-0. Philadelphia also started the season with a win, defeating the Dallas Cowboys 24-20 in the NFL season opener this past Thursday night.
TRENDING: Hailee Steinfeld's vintage gameday fits will make Buffalo Bills' fans wanna shout
Behind the Bills, Eagles and Ravens, the Packers (+850) have the fourth-best odds to win the Super Bowl, per FanDuel. Green Bay earned a 27-13 Week 1 win over the Detroit Lions after trading for All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons the week before the season began.
Rounding out the top five is the Kansas City Chiefs, who come as +950 to win the Super Bowl. Kansas City suffered a 27-21 loss at the hands of the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1. The Chiefs have made six straight AFC Championship Game appearances and are looking to tie the Bills’ franchise record of four straight Super Bowl appearances this season. Buffalo hasn’t reached the Super Bowl since the 1993 season.
RELATED: 3 intriguing Buffalo Bills' player propositions for 2025 NFL regular season
After the Chiefs, it’s the Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers at +1900 and the Chargers along with the Washington Commanders and Cincinnati Bengals at +2000.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —