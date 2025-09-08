14 unbelievable stats from Buffalo Bills' season-opening comeback win
The Buffalo Bills vs. Baltimore Ravens primetime affair was one for the record books as the former overcame a 15-point fourth-quarter deficit in fewer than five minutes on Sunday Night Football.
Here are 14 of the craziest stats from Buffalo's improbable win over their AFC rivals.
The Comeback
1. The Bills had a win probability of 0.9% with just 4:48 left in the fourth quarter, when Buffalo was trailing 40-25.
2. The Bills are the first team in NFL history to be down 15+ points with under four minutes left and win the game in regulation, according to OptaSTATs.
3. Buffalo is the fourth team since 2000 to win after trailing by 15+ points in the final four minutes of the game. Teams were 3-2312 entering Sunday in such scenarios, according to ESPN Research.
4. The comeback victory marked the franchise's first 15+ point fourth-quarter comeback since a 17-point comeback in 1967 (9/10 vs the Jets), and just the third such comeback in team history, per Bills PR.
5. According to Next Gen Stats, this was the 13th most improbable comeback by any team over the last decade, and the most improbable comeback by the Bills with Josh Allen at QB.
6. The Ravens are the first team in NFL history to score 40+, rush for 235+, and lose. Previous teams were 277-0 per NFL+.
Josh Allen
7. Josh Allen became the franchise leader in rushing TDs with his 66th on Sunday night, surpassing Hall of Famer Thurman Thomas's 65 in a Bills uniform. According to Bills PR, Cam Newton (63 with Carolina) is the only other QB to lead a franchise in rushing TDs.
8. This was Allen's fifth game with 300+ passing yards and 2+ rushing touchdowns in a game, the most in NFL history per Bills PR.
9. Allen has the most games in NFL history with 350+ passing yards, 2 passing TDs, and 2 rushing TDs, according to Real Sports.
10. 251 passing yards in the fourth quarter is the most by Allen in any quarter of his career, according to ESPN Research.
11. According to OptaSTATs, Allen is the first player in NFL history to have 250+ passing yards and 2+ rushing TDs in any single quarter of any single game.
12. Per NFL+, Allen joins three other reigning MVPs with 4+ offensive TDs in Week 1 of their following season, including Thurman Thomas in 1992 against the Rams, Brett Favre in 1996 against the Buccaneers, and Tom Brady in 2011 against the Dolphins.
Miscellaneous
13. Matt Prater (41 years, 28 days) is the oldest player to score a point for the Bills, passing Doug Flutie's mark of 38 years, 20 days set in 2000.
14. 41-40 is a Scorigami, meaning that had never been the final score of an NFL game until Sunday night.
