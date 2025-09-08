Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills responsible for bettors suffering brutally bad beat
Anyone who bets knows bad beats are a real thing, and that's something we saw in the Buffalo Bills' Week 1 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night.
The Bills mounted a ridiculous comeback to knock off the Ravens, who were winning 40-25 at one point in the fourth quarter before quarterback Josh Allen and Buffalo's defense worked their respective magic and brought the Bills back from the dead.
Trailing 40-38 with about a minute and a half left in the game, the Bills drove from their own 20-yard line into field goal range, where 41-year-old kicker Matt Prater sealed the deal with a 32-yarder.
Before that kick, however, the Bills needed to run some clock and force the Ravens to utilize the last of their timeouts. So, Allen kneeled the ball three times before giving way to Prater. In the process, Allen lost five rushing yards.
The problem for bettors is that there was a 34.5 line for Allen's rushing yards, which he was north of before the kneel downs. After the kneel downs, Allen finished with 30 rushing yards.
And bettors mourned.
"Josh Allen kneeling at the end of the game just ruined everyone's parlays for over on rushing yards," one bettor said. "I am one of those people."
Some bettors had an even lower line on Allen's rushing yards at 31.5 and still suffered a bad beat.
"The Bills beating the Ravens helped my Bills moneyline, but Josh Allen ruined my parlay at the end of the game," another bettor said. "I took the over for his rushing yards, which was at 31.5.
"He was over until he kneeled it 3 times, setting him at 30 and ruining the parlay," the bettor added.
Unfortunately, this is just the way things go with betting. Plenty of fantasy football owners have gone through the pain of losing because of last-second kneel downs, also.
So, this isn't the first time this has happened, and it certainly won't be the last.
