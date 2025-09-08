Bills' miraculous win over Ravens has Baltimore setting NFL record no team wants
The Buffalo Bills' 41-40 Week 1 win over the Baltimore Ravens was nothing short of miraculous.
With a little under 12 minutes remaining, the Bills looked finished. Derrick Henry had just scored another long touchdown and the Ravens were staked to a 40-25 lead.
Then, the magic happened.
The Bills' defense woke up and started getting stops (and a very big turnover off Henry), and the offense rebounded big time to give 41-year-old kicker Matt Prater a chance at a game-winner.
And Prater delivered.
With Buffalo securing the incredible victory, the Ravens made NFL history. Baltimore is now the only team to ever score 40-plus points and run for 235-plus yards and still lose.
Before Sunday night, teams were 277-0 in that situation (including playoffs). Now, they are 277-1.
In order to make history, the Bills needed their quarterback to do the same, and superstar signal-caller Josh Allen did just that.
Allen led the charge for Buffalo by notching over 250 passing yards and a pair of rushing scores in the final quarter. He is the only player in NFL history to post that kind of production in a single quarter, OptaSTATS pointed out.
Allen finished the fourth quarter with 251 passing yards, which was the second-highest mark in the fourth quarter of a win since 1991. Boomer Esiason holds the top mark with 252 passing yards.
"Well, it took everybody there. Just proud of our team for staying in it, no one on the sideline blinked," Allen said after the game.
While the Bills are riding about as high as could be following such an incredible win, the Ravens have got to be down in the dumps.
The loss in and of itself is bad enough, but Baltimore has now lost four of its last five against Buffalo, including two postseason defeats.
Buffalo will look to keep the good times rolling in a Week 2 road matchup versus the New York Jets and the Ravens will host the Cleveland Browns.
