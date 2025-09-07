3 promising Bills' player prop bets for Sunday Night Football vs. Ravens
It should be a fun start to NBC's Sunday Night Football schedule when the Buffalo Bills host the Baltimore Ravens in a rematch of the 2024 AFC Divisional Round.
For those who care to add more excitement to the mix, there are a handful of intriguing Bills' player prop wagers on the board.
After closely examining the offerings at multiple U.S.-based sportsbooks, I selected three prop bets for the September 7 primetime matchup in Orchard Park. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. All three wagers are offered by DraftKings, and odds are subject to change.
Dawson Knox
Anytime Touchdown (+500)
Too many fans seem to be skewing on Dawson Knox. After only three combined touchdowns over the past two seasons, I understand one's skepticism for Knox, but I'm siding with history here.
Over the 2021 and 2022 seasons, Knox totaled 15 TD receptions in 30 games. He was a favorite target of Josh Allen in the redzone then, and he remains one to this day. In fact, Allen recently highlighted the 2019 third-round draft pick as a player primed for a productive season.
"I got a lot of trust in him. He's a veteran. He knows what to do. He's been very productive for us over the last few years," said Allen.
Also worth noting, from 2020 through 2023, Knox scored a touchdown in four consecutive wildcard playoff victories.
Keon Coleman
40+ receiving yards (+101)
Coleman is the Bills' most popular breakout candidate heading into 2025. After flashing early as a rookie in 2024, the second-round draft pick slumped down the stretch.
By all accounts, however, Coleman has taken the necessary steps to improve and set himself up for a Year 2 leap.
"I think Keon Coleman has had a really good off season, a really good training camp, learning how to adjust to an NFL lifestyle. He's a hungry kid," said Allen last week.
Over his first eight career games prior to the Week 9 wrist injury that cost him four games, Coleman averaged 49.5 receiving yards per outing. That level of production will be good enough to cash this ticket.
James Cook
60+ rush yards (-108)
The Bills want to run the ball effectively, and they have the personnel to do it. With continuity along the offensive line, running back James Cook should have a clear shot at a third consecutive 1,000-yard rushing campaign.
This rushing total is under Cook's 63.1 rush yards per game average from the 2024 regular season.
Although there's no guarantee the game script will be similar, in the divisional round win over the Ravens this past January, Cook eclipsed the 60-yard mark despite being limited to only 3.9 yards per carry. He ran 17 times for 67 yards in the two-point win.
