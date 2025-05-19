Bills $21 million cornerback named best fit for rebuilding West Coast franchise
The Buffalo Bills pass defense left a lot to be desired in 2024. They finished 24th in yardage and touchdowns surrendered.
This year, they decided to make some changes.
Buffalo brought back Tre’Davious White and Dane Jackson in NFL free agency and selected Maxwell Hairston and Dorian Strong in the NFL draft.
That all but guarantees that Rasul Douglas won’t be back as ESPN’s Matt Bowen says he would be a good fit with the Seattle Seahawks where he could fight for the CB3 role with Josh Jobe.
”Douglas is a physical corner with the length to disrupt the ball in the air and the willingness to set an edge against the run (five tackles for loss last season). He has the necessary skills to play zone coverage, and he uses his 6-foot-2 frame to challenge receivers on the perimeter. Douglas returned one of his five interceptions for a touchdown in 2023, and he had five pass breakups last season.”
Douglas has been a journeyman who was traded to Buffalo in 2023, just one season after signing a three-year, $21 million extension with the Green Bay Packers. He was excellent during his first season with Buffalo, but struggled throughout much of the 2024 campaign.
