Bills Central

Multiple Bills' players appear standing as groomsmen for Josh Allen's wedding

Two offensive starters were photographed along with the backup QB as Buffalo Bills' franchise quarterback Josh Allen married actress Hailee Steinfeld on May 31

Ralph Ventre

Nov 3, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Spencer Brown (79) lifts up Buffalo Bills running back Ray Davis (22) to celebrate him scoring a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins during the second half at Highmark Stadium
Nov 3, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Spencer Brown (79) lifts up Buffalo Bills running back Ray Davis (22) to celebrate him scoring a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins during the second half at Highmark Stadium / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
In this story:

They literally have Josh Allen's back, both on and off the field.

Buffalo Bills' players Dawson Knox, Spencer Brown and Mitch Trubisky are all part of Allen's supporting cast on offense, and all three were spotted supporting their quarterback on his wedding day in California.

In a photo circulating on social media (hat tip to X user @CarliFarley for first alerting us), Knox, Brown and Trubisky are all lined up behind Allen as the reigning NFL MVP kisses bride Hailee Steinfeld during Saturday's ceremony. Looking as if they could be mistaken for groomsmen in Allen's wedding party, all three teammates were dressed in matching tuxedos with black bowties and sunglasses.

Trubisky, the Bills' second-string quarterback, is seen clapping as the couple locks lips. He has been one of Allen's golf buddies since his first stint with the Bills in 2021.

Knox, the veteran tight end, is known to have a close off-field relationship with Allen, extending back to when the Bills drafted the Ole Miss product in 2019.

Brown, the starting right tackle for the past four years, is signed to a long-term contract and has noticeable on-field chemistry with Allen. Like the QB, he seems to be an avid golfer during the offseason.

RELATED: Josh Allen, Hailee Steinfeld wedding rehearsal photos spark buzz on social media

Although not in the aforementioned photo, Bills' left tackle Dion Dawkins was spotted at the ceremony. The 31-year-old Dawkins was guilty of casually leaking Allen's wedding date during an appearance on NFL Network back in March. The four-time Pro Bowl selection has taken visible pride in being the quarterback's blindside protector.

Earlier in the week, Allen and all aforementioned teammates were present for OTAs Phase 3 practice in Orchard Park. The Bills resume OTAs on June 2.

Josh Allen and Dawson Knox cell
Oct 16, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88) celebrates with quarterback Josh Allen (17) after scoring against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published |Modified
Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.

Home/News