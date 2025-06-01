Multiple Bills' players appear standing as groomsmen for Josh Allen's wedding
They literally have Josh Allen's back, both on and off the field.
Buffalo Bills' players Dawson Knox, Spencer Brown and Mitch Trubisky are all part of Allen's supporting cast on offense, and all three were spotted supporting their quarterback on his wedding day in California.
In a photo circulating on social media (hat tip to X user @CarliFarley for first alerting us), Knox, Brown and Trubisky are all lined up behind Allen as the reigning NFL MVP kisses bride Hailee Steinfeld during Saturday's ceremony. Looking as if they could be mistaken for groomsmen in Allen's wedding party, all three teammates were dressed in matching tuxedos with black bowties and sunglasses.
Trubisky, the Bills' second-string quarterback, is seen clapping as the couple locks lips. He has been one of Allen's golf buddies since his first stint with the Bills in 2021.
Knox, the veteran tight end, is known to have a close off-field relationship with Allen, extending back to when the Bills drafted the Ole Miss product in 2019.
Brown, the starting right tackle for the past four years, is signed to a long-term contract and has noticeable on-field chemistry with Allen. Like the QB, he seems to be an avid golfer during the offseason.
Although not in the aforementioned photo, Bills' left tackle Dion Dawkins was spotted at the ceremony. The 31-year-old Dawkins was guilty of casually leaking Allen's wedding date during an appearance on NFL Network back in March. The four-time Pro Bowl selection has taken visible pride in being the quarterback's blindside protector.
Earlier in the week, Allen and all aforementioned teammates were present for OTAs Phase 3 practice in Orchard Park. The Bills resume OTAs on June 2.
