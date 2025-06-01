Bills Central

Who was the most famous guest at Josh Allen, Hailee Steinfeld wedding

There were several famous guests at the Josh Allen, Hailee Steinfeld wedding, but one stood out above the rest.

Randy Gurzi

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld are officially married.

The power couple had a ceremony in California on Saturday, where several stars were in attendance. Many of Allen's teammates were there to show support for the 2024 NFL MVP, but they weren't the most famous celebrities there.

That distinction belongs to Larry David, who was spotted among the attendees.

David is a well-known actor and comedian who has been active in the entertainment industry since 1977. He's best known for his work as a producer on Seinfeld and as the star of the long-running HBO series, Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Allen and Steinfeld began dating in March of 2023 and were engaged in November 2024. In addition to their marriage, the two have enjoyed plenty of professional success as of late. Allen is entering his eighth season in the league and just won his first MVP award. Steinfeld is still enjoying the success of her latest hit film, Sinners.

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

