4 Broncos players Bills fans should be concerned about ahead of AFC wild-card round
The Buffalo Bills are set to host the Denver Broncos on Sunday at Highmark Stadium. It marks the Bills' fifth consecutive playoff appearance and sixth in the last seven years. The Bills are 4-0 during the wild-card round of the NFL postseason and are heavily favored to win this weekend as well. Still, the Broncos are a solid football team, with some talented players. The Bills won't have an easy time dispatching this team and advancing. Here are four Broncos* players Bills fans should be concerned about.
Quarterback Bo Nix
Bo Nix started the season on a rough note as a rookie, but quickly turned a corner about six weeks into the season. He's completing over 66 percent of his passes, for 3,775 yards, and 29 touchdown passes with 12 interceptions. But his running ability could give the Bills defense some trouble. Nix has carried the ball 92 times for 430 yards and four touchdowns, making him the Broncos' third-leading rusher. The good news is that McDermott has an excellent track record against rookie quarterbacks.
Wide receiver Courtland Sutton
Courtland Sutton has 81 receptions for 1,081 yards and eight touchdowns. He is the Broncos' lone threat in the passing game with 135 targets, nearly twice as many as the next guy, running back Javonte Williams, who has 70. Expect a lot of Christian Benford on Sutton throughout this game.
Cornerback Patrick Surtain II
Patrick Surtain Il is one of the best corners in the league, which is why many were clamoring for the Bills to try to make a trade for him last season, and maybe they did. Regardless, Surtain stayed in Denver and will almost certainly travel with Amari Cooper, assuming Cooper is available on Sunday afternoon. The Bills will need receivers Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman to take advantage of their respective matchups to give Josh Allen viable targets in the passing game and make Surtain a non-factor.
Linebacker Nik Bonitto
Nik Bonitto is the Broncos' version of former Von Miller. Bonitto leads the team with 13.5 sacks and, according to ESPN stats, has a pass rush win rate of 17 percent, which ranks him 15th in the league. On the flip side, the Bills' offensive line has given up only 14 sacks all season, some of which can be attributed to Allen's ability to avoid sacks.