Bills-Commanders trade proposal jettisons James Cook in deal involving 3 draft picks
The Buffalo Bills might have a tough decision to make on running back James Cook, and sooner rather than later.
Cook has spent the offseason looking for a new contract, but it doesn't appear the two sides are close on anything.
While Cook hasn't committed to a holdout and general manager Brandon Beane has expressed confidence Cook will not do that, there's also no guarantee Cook won't take that approach.
The Bills need Cook, no doubt. He's a key cog in their offense and Buffalo should do something to try and please him, at least for the upcoming season.
We tend to believe either something will get done or Cook will play on his current deal. But if he goes full Le'Veon Bell, Buffalo could opt to trade him.
If that scenario unfolds, Sporting News' Jarrett Bailey proposes a trade between the Bills and Washington Commanders that sends Cook to Washington in a deal that involves three draft picks.
- Bills receive: 2026 third-round pick, 2026 sixth-round pick
- Commanders receive: RB James Cook, 2026 fourth-round pick
"The Commanders are clearly going all in to take advantage of Jayden Daniels' rookie contract," Bailey wrote. "They traded for Houston Texans left tackle Laremy Tunsil and San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel, and now they can get a high-caliber running back, as well. Cook leading the way in the backfield with Terry McLaurin and Samuel serving as Daniels' top targets would make the Commanders even more dangerous."
As Bailey notes, the Commanders are all in for 2025, so we could see them taking part in such a deal, especially if it comes at that reasonable price. For the Bills to make this trade, Cook would really have to push the team to the precipice.
Washington has Brian Robinson and Austin Ekeler already, but neither one of those players offers the kind of explosive element Cook brings to the table both as a runner and pass-catcher. He would be an instant upgrade for Jayden Daniels and Co.
Cook and Robinson would perfectly complement each other, also, as the latter does his best work as a power back between the tackles.
We'd expect, however, the Bills to possibly look for a running back in return, and more specifically, Robinson, who could take the reins as Buffalo's lead back while ceding some reps to Ray Davis.
Robinson and Davis are similar backs, but the Bills can't be picky in trying to fill the void left by Cook's departure if they do end up trading him.
