Bills' cornerback injuries open up opportunities for players on the rise
The Buffalo Bills are coming into the season injured at cornerback, but they could turn lemons into lemonade.
While the Bills are down some of their top players, it's giving some of the other players lower on the depth chart a chance to prove themselves.
"The Bills placed rookie cornerback Maxwell Hairston, a first-round pick, on injured reserve with a designation to return, meaning he will miss at least the first four games," ESPN insider Alaina Getzenberg wrote.
"Fellow corner Tre'Davious White, however, is on the 53-man roster, a sign the lower leg injury he sustained Thursday is not significant, even if his Week 1 availability is unknown. Hairston suffered a right lateral collateral ligament sprain at the end of July and had yet to practice. The team is playing it safe with Hairston's recovery, and his designation helped Ja'Marcus Ingram and Dorian Strong remain on the team."
Ingram and Strong were far from locks to make the Bills' 53-man roster, but things ultimately worked out for them in the end. While the team would love to have Hairston and White healthy and on the field, they will have to rely on their depth for the time being.
Ingram is a fourth-year pro that has bounced back and forth between the practice squad and active roster. Last season, Ingram played in all 17 games for the Bills, recording two interceptions and recording 24 tackles.
As for Strong, he is a sixth-round rookie out of Virginia Tech and the third cornerback drafted by the team this offseason after Hairston and Jordan Hancock, a fifth-round pick out of Ohio State.
The Bills will have their depth tested early in the season with these injuries, but if they can get past these rough patches, they could be in great shape in the latter half of the year.
The Bills are getting ready for their Week 1 opener against the Baltimore Ravens in a Divisional Round rematch. Kickoff is set for Sunday, Sept. 7 at 8:20 p.m. ET.
