Brandon Beane mentions Bills' forgotten CB with possible Rasul Douglas successors
He made two interceptions in his first career start as a Week 2 injury replacement, but he never started again.
Although he went without a starting assignment the remainder of the way, cornerback Ja'Marcus Ingram was anything but buried on the Buffalo Bills' bench in 2024. The University at Buffalo product played in all 17 regular season games as a core special teamer who took occasional defensive snaps in dime packages.
With three pro seasons under his belt, the undrafted cornerback has a seemingly realistic chance to win a larger role in 2025.
The Bills have traded away 2022 first-round draft bust Kaiir Elam, and veteran Rasul Douglas remains on the free-agent market. While Buffalo signed former seventh-round draft pick Dane Jackson after the Carolina Panthers cut him, there is seemingly still a need for a boundary cornerback to start opposite Christian Benford.
"There's still time between now and the draft, whether it's a one-year vet or something like that, to place hold. And we just brought Dane back on a one-year, a lot of confidence in him, but that is one of the positions we'll continue to look at," said Bills' general manager Brandon Beane at the NFL owners meetings.
Although Jackson proved to be an adequate substitute starter during his first go-round with the Bills, he's likely best suited as a primary backup. As for whether Ingram can leapfrog Jackson on the depth chart, or possibly even steal the CB2 job, remains to be seen, but he's clearly a valuable tool to carry on the 53-man roster.
“Ja'Marcus has played significant minutes for us, done good things. He's also shown the ability to go in and play nickel for us as well," said Beane. "He's one of those chess pieces like a Cam Lewis that we've played them all over, plus special teams.”
