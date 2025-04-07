Bills Central

Brandon Beane mentions Bills' forgotten CB with possible Rasul Douglas successors

The Buffalo Bills may have a CB2 answer already on their roster in the form of an undrafted UB product

Ralph Ventre

Dec 8, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (17) attempts to catch the ball against Buffalo Bills cornerback Ja'Marcus Ingram (46) in the second half at SoFi Stadium.
Dec 8, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (17) attempts to catch the ball against Buffalo Bills cornerback Ja'Marcus Ingram (46) in the second half at SoFi Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

He made two interceptions in his first career start as a Week 2 injury replacement, but he never started again.

Although he went without a starting assignment the remainder of the way, cornerback Ja'Marcus Ingram was anything but buried on the Buffalo Bills' bench in 2024. The University at Buffalo product played in all 17 regular season games as a core special teamer who took occasional defensive snaps in dime packages.

With three pro seasons under his belt, the undrafted cornerback has a seemingly realistic chance to win a larger role in 2025.

The Bills have traded away 2022 first-round draft bust Kaiir Elam, and veteran Rasul Douglas remains on the free-agent market. While Buffalo signed former seventh-round draft pick Dane Jackson after the Carolina Panthers cut him, there is seemingly still a need for a boundary cornerback to start opposite Christian Benford.

"There's still time between now and the draft, whether it's a one-year vet or something like that, to place hold. And we just brought Dane back on a one-year, a lot of confidence in him, but that is one of the positions we'll continue to look at," said Bills' general manager Brandon Beane at the NFL owners meetings.

RELATED: Ja’Marcus Ingram humorously reacts to being drug tested after stellar outing

Ja'Marcus Ingram PBU
Sep 23, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Ja'Marcus Ingram (46) breaks up a pass intended for Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Although Jackson proved to be an adequate substitute starter during his first go-round with the Bills, he's likely best suited as a primary backup. As for whether Ingram can leapfrog Jackson on the depth chart, or possibly even steal the CB2 job, remains to be seen, but he's clearly a valuable tool to carry on the 53-man roster.

“Ja'Marcus has played significant minutes for us, done good things. He's also shown the ability to go in and play nickel for us as well," said Beane. "He's one of those chess pieces like a Cam Lewis that we've played them all over, plus special teams.”

Ja'Marcus Ingram Pick 6
Sep 12, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Ja'Marcus Ingram (46) runs the ball for a touchdown after intercepting a pass from Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1, not pictured) during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published |Modified
Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.

Home/News