Bills criticized in offseason report card after failing to upgrade WR corps
After winning the AFC East for the fifth year in a row, the Buffalo Bills fell one game shy of the Super Bowl last season.
In an effort to get past the AFC Championship Game, general manager Brandon Beane spent the offseason revamping their defense. He locked up cornerstone players by extending defensive end Gregory Rousseau, linebacker Terrel Bernard, and cornerback Christian Benford.
What he didn’t do, according to Pro Football Network’s Brandon Austin, is add enough at wide receiver. Austin handed out offseason grades for all 32 teams and while Buffalo had a respectable ’B’, Austin isn’t thrilled with their work at wideout.
“Beane also loaded up on cornerbacks in the draft, including first-rounder Maxwell Hairston. Buffalo had their depth tested in the AFC Championship Game after Benford went down, so adding more talent was a necessity,” Austin wrote. ”The Bills didn’t do much to improve their wide receiver room, though. Joshua Palmer wasn’t an exciting move, but he could be a vertical threat for Allen and add some competition after the loss of Mack Hollins.”
Buffalo is focused on a committee approach while banking on Keon Coleman making strides in year two. The presence of Josh Allen makes such a strategy possible but if anything holds Buffalo back in 2025, it’s likely going to be their receiving corps.
