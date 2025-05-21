Bills Central

Bills QB Josh Allen receives moving birthday video from children’s hospital

Josh Allen received a birthday video from some of his favorite Buffalo Bills fans.

Randy Gurzi

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship game.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship game. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Josh Allen celebrates his 29th birthday on Wednesday, and Buffalo Bills fans around the world have been sending their star quarterback well wishes throughout the day.

While Allen surely appreciates all the messages, it’s going to be hard to find one more meaningful than the video sent by Oishei Children's Hospital.

The Buffalo-based hospital shared a clip of several children wishing Allen a happy birthday.

If this sounds familiar, it’s because the same hospital shared a video in February congratulating Allen on winning the NFL MVP award. Many of the same children who praised Allen for his accomplishment were also seen on the birthday message as well.

Allen was filmed watching the MVP video and fought back tears as he told the kids that he looks up to them.

Bills QB Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre.
Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"My job’s not that hard,"Allen told the team's web site."I play football. What you guys have to go through and continue to fight through is much harder than anything I could do, and I look up to you as much as you look up to me. I really appreciate that. Love you guys."

Allen has been a model citizen during his seven seasons in Buffalo and continues to win fans over. Allow us to echo his youngest fans and wish him the happiest of birthdays.

