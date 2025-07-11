Bills' Dalton Kincaid earns 'honorable mention' among top tight ends in NFL
Despite having a solid tight end on their roster in Dawson Knox, the Buffalo Bills used the 25th overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft on Utah's Dalton Kincaid.
The selection made sense considering Kincaid's upside as a pass-catcher. His presence gave Josh Allen a trusted safety valve, and he proved to be a weapon as a rookie, catching 73 passes for 673 yards with two touchdowns.
Kincaid's sophomore campaign saw a decline in numbers, although a knee injury played a major part in that. He still had 448 yards on 44 receptions with another two touchdowns. He expects more from himself in 2025, and decision-makers around the league would agree.
Despite his dip in production, Kincaid was still an honorable mention in ESPN's list of the top 10 tight ends, which was voted on by NFL executives, coaches, and scouts.
"Athletic, he can run, elite hands and ball skills plus his QB will make him productive." - NFL personnel director
Kincaid has been focused on putting this past season in the rearview and was spectacular during mandatory minicamp. With no clear No. 1 wide receiver, Kincaid is expected to take on a larger role this year, giving him a chance to prove he belongs in the top 10.
