Bills Ed Oliver restructures contract to help team win now
The Buffalo Bills have been active during the early portion of NFL free agency. They added wide receiver Josh Palmer and defensive end Joey Bosa, shoring up two areas of concern.
Buffalo could still add more talent, and they have more room to work with now thanks to a contract restructure for defensive tackle Ed Oliver.
OverTheCap reported that Oliver’s cap hit has been lowered from $20.675 million to roughly $10.3 million. Before the change, he had the team’s second-highest total against the salary cap. To free up the space, they added two void years on his deal to spread out the cap hit.
Oliver was the ninth overall pick out of Houston in 2019. He’s entering his seventh season with Buffalo and has developed into one of the league’s premier interior pass rushers.
In addition to their free agency moves, the Bills agreed to an extension for Gregory Rousseau and gave Josh Allen a new deal as well.
They could still make more space by restructuring deals for players such as Dion Dawkins, Taron Johnson, or Dawsons Knox.
Whatever they decide to do, it’s clear they’re trying to maximize their championship window.
