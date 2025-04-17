Former Bills QB has hilarious suggestion to help save money during NFL draft
The 2025 NFL draft is one week away, and the league released a list of former players who will help announce picks during the second and third rounds. The Buffalo Bills, who have two picks in Round 2 but none in Round 3, will be represented by Lee Evans.
A first-round pick from Wisconsin in 2004, Evans spent seven seasons in Buffalo. He recorded 377 receptions for 5,934 yards with 43 touchdowns for the Bills before spending his final campaign with the Baltimore Ravens.
Evans representing the Bills makes sense considering his contributions to the franchise, but another former player wanted to throw his hat in the ring. Well, actually, he wanted to throw his hat in nine rings.
Ryan Fitzpatrick, who played for nine different teams, said they could save on airfare by having him "kill nine birds with one stone."
The Harvard grad spent 17 years in the NFL and was one of the premier journeymen. He often spent just two seasons with teams, with his four-year stint in Buffalo being his longest.
Fitzpatrick started 53 games for the Bills, leading them to a 20-33 record. He completed 59.8 percent of his attempts for 11,654 yards with 43 touchdown passes and 32 interceptions.
He finished his career with 34,990 yards and 223 touchdown passes against 169 interceptions.
Since retiring, he's become an analyst, currently working for Amazon Prime Video as part of their Thursday Night Football coverage.
