Bills suffer another injury in already depleted secondary
Injuries have been an issue for the Buffalo Bills this offseason.
They already lost rookie cornerback Maxwell Hairston to a knee injury while also having safety Cole Bishop miss time with a quad injury. Now, another defensive back could be sidelined.
Veteran cornerback Tre'Davious White appeared to have injured his leg, which forced him to leave the field. While he tried to walk it off, he eventually had to be carted away.
White was expected to start with Hairston out, and has been a leader at cornerback. He’s also unfortunately dealt with injuries throughout his career.
Originally drafted by Buffalo in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft, White spent seven years with the Bills. He missed the majority of the 2022 and 2023 seasons due to an ACL tear and a torn Achilles, leading to his exit in 2024.
White split time with the Los Angeles Rams and Baltimore Ravens in 2024 before returning to Buffalo. He was healthy for training camp for the first time in years, making this latest setback highly frustrating.
