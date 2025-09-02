Bills sign fan favorite WR for Josh Allen's offense
The Buffalo Bills are bringing back a familiar face going into their Week 1 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.
"A return to Buffalo: Free-agent WR Gabe Davis is signing with the Buffalo Bills, per sources," ESPN insider Adam Schefter tweeted. "Davis initially will be on Buffalo’s practice squad as he continues to recover from last season’s torn meniscus and gets ready to return to play."
Davis returns to the Bills after spending a year with the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he struggled to stay on the field. Davis had just 20 catches for 239 yards and two touchdowns in arguably his worst season as a pro.
Davis was selected in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Bills, where he became one of Josh Allen's top targets. In four years with the Bills, Davis caught 183 passes for 2,969 yards and 29 touchdowns.
Davis' shining moment with the Bills came in the Divisional Round three years ago against the Kansas City Chiefs. At Arrowhead Stadium, Davis was other-worldly by catching eight passes for 201 yards and an NFL-record four touchdowns.
Despite Davis' heroics, the Bills lost 42-36 in overtime against the Chiefs, putting a bitter end to their fantastic season.
The hope in his second stint with the Bills is for Davis to recapture the magic he found in western New York as Buffalo tries to reach the Super Bowl.
