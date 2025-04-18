Bills land $96 million wide receiver, defensive star in NFL redraft exercise
The Buffalo Bills have a lot of talent on the roster, good enough to be one of the five best teams in the NFL.
FOX Sports contributors Henry McKenna and David Helman threw all of that out of the window in an exercise where the entire league gave up every player and redrafted based on the order of the 2025 NFL Draft.
With the No. 30 overall pick, the Bills selected Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown.
"It feels like Brown is flying under the radar in 2025 because his numbers didn't jump off the screen in Philly's run-heavy offense last year," Helman writes.
"To be clear: that's a mistake. Heading into his seventh NFL season, Brown still looks like one of the most dominant, aggressive receivers in the game and can win in the red zone, in contested catch situations and with his run-after-catch ability. There's no question he's still worth this type of pick, even at the age of 28."
The Bills are able to get their top wideout, which should help whichever quarterback they end up selecting in this hypothetical scenario.
For the second round of the draft, the order reversed, which meant that the Bills were able to pick Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson at No. 35 overall.
"I already have regrets about letting Hutchinson fall this far," Helman writes.
"He's only 24, and he'd likely have been the league's DPOY in 2024 had he stayed healthy, but that's the problem. I'm not totally scared off by the injury, but just enough to let him drop to the second round. I know the Bills need a quarterback, but having these two foundational pieces feels like as good of a start as you could ask for without one."
If the Bills had a No. 1 wide receiver and a top pass rusher, they might be able to challenge some of the best teams in the league. Luckily for the Bills, they don't need to dump their entire roster and can focus on filling in those needs at next week's draft.
