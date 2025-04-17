Bills Central

Latest prospect workout more proof Bills will take WR at some point in NFL Draft

The Buffalo Bills are doing more homework on the WR position, exploring another option from the SEC

Ralph Ventre

Nov 23, 2024; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Jordan Watkins (11) rushes with the ball past Florida Gators defensive back Sharif Denson (0) during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
Nov 23, 2024; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Jordan Watkins (11) rushes with the ball past Florida Gators defensive back Sharif Denson (0) during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
In this story:

The question is not if, but when?

The Buffalo Bills have a vacancy in their wide receivers' room, and they will almost certainly select a WR prospect at some point during the upcoming NFL Draft.

As for when the Bills will select one over the three-day event, only time will tell. Buffalo currently holds 10 picks, beginning with No. 30 overall in Round 1 and ending in Round 6 at No. 206 overall.

It's more than possible Ole Miss product Jordan Watkins is available when the Bills make five selections over the course of Rounds 5 and 6, and team brass is doing their homework on the three-year starter with above average speed. Buffalo "held a private workout" with Watkins according to New York Upstate's Ryan Talbot.

Watkins, a projected late-round pick, may be considered a bit undersized for an ideal boundary receiver, but the 5-foot-11 athlete ran the 40-yard dash in 4.37s at the NFL Combine.

RELATED: 'Research-driven' NFL mock draft declares Bills will use Round 1 pick for defense

The productive wide receiver transferred to Ole Miss after playing 22 games for Louisville. He totaled 38 appearances (29 starts) for the Rebels, amassing 2,096 yards on 142 receptions.

Jordan Watkins (WO43)
Mar 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Mississippi wideout Jordan Watkins (WO43) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Showing a penchant for the big play, Watkins averaged 18.5 yards per catch in 2024 as the Rebels' second-leading receiver (906 yards). In a Gator Bowl victory, he went a program bowl record 180 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

As far as official "30" visits, the Bills have reportedly hosted WR prospects Isaac TeSlaa (Arkansas), Isaiah Bond (Texas), Arian Smith (Georgia) and KeAndre Lambert-Smith (Auburn).

The NFL Draft runs April 24 through 26 in Green Bay.

Jordan Watkins (11) runs
Nov 9, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Jordan Watkins (11) runs after a catch during the first half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.

Home/Bills Draft Updates