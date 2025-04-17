Latest prospect workout more proof Bills will take WR at some point in NFL Draft
The question is not if, but when?
The Buffalo Bills have a vacancy in their wide receivers' room, and they will almost certainly select a WR prospect at some point during the upcoming NFL Draft.
As for when the Bills will select one over the three-day event, only time will tell. Buffalo currently holds 10 picks, beginning with No. 30 overall in Round 1 and ending in Round 6 at No. 206 overall.
It's more than possible Ole Miss product Jordan Watkins is available when the Bills make five selections over the course of Rounds 5 and 6, and team brass is doing their homework on the three-year starter with above average speed. Buffalo "held a private workout" with Watkins according to New York Upstate's Ryan Talbot.
Watkins, a projected late-round pick, may be considered a bit undersized for an ideal boundary receiver, but the 5-foot-11 athlete ran the 40-yard dash in 4.37s at the NFL Combine.
The productive wide receiver transferred to Ole Miss after playing 22 games for Louisville. He totaled 38 appearances (29 starts) for the Rebels, amassing 2,096 yards on 142 receptions.
Showing a penchant for the big play, Watkins averaged 18.5 yards per catch in 2024 as the Rebels' second-leading receiver (906 yards). In a Gator Bowl victory, he went a program bowl record 180 yards receiving and two touchdowns.
As far as official "30" visits, the Bills have reportedly hosted WR prospects Isaac TeSlaa (Arkansas), Isaiah Bond (Texas), Arian Smith (Georgia) and KeAndre Lambert-Smith (Auburn).
The NFL Draft runs April 24 through 26 in Green Bay.
