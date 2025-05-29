Bills land new, yet familiar founding partner for new Highmark Stadium
Set to open in 2026, the Buffalo Bills new Highmark Stadium has become one of the most expensive stadiums in the NFL with a price tag of $2.2 billion.
Paying for such a building isn’t easy, which is why the Bills have found another founding partner. M&T Bank joins Verizon and Ticketmaster as sponsors, which makes perfect sense. M&T Bank has had a deal with Buffalo dating back to 1985, and has been the official team bank.
According to Sports Business Journal, Bills executive vice president and chief operating officer Pete Guelli said that they “will be looking for eight to 10 founding partners,” adding that those sponsors “will all be integrated into the stadium ‘in a meaningful way.’”
He added that these sponsorships are vital with the Bills footing $1.35 billion of the bill, while $850 million will come from the public.
This doesn’t mean they’re planning to partner with just anyone willing to give them money, however. Guelli says the franchise will be strategic with who they align with as they bring fans a brand new experience.
