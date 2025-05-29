PFF running back rankings are bad news for Bills' James Cook in salary dispute
It's no secret that James Cook is looking for a contract extension. While Brandon Beane hasn't said that the Buffalo Bills are unwilling to extend their starting running back, the GM doesn't seem to view it as a priority.
The 2025 offseason was one full of extensions, with Khalil Shakir, Terrel Bernard, Greg Rousseau, and Christian Benford all receiving four-year extensions from Beane. Almost two months after Ian Rapoport called the James Cook contract situation "not great" on the Pat McAfee show, the Bills have shown no signs of urgency to extend Cook.
In Trevor Sikkema's top 32 PFF running back rankings, Cook landed 12th on the list, ahead of some quality starters, but behind many of the RBs making the most money at the position.
Sikkema writes, "Cook earned an 88.6 PFF rushing grade in 2024 with more than 1,200 rushing yards on the season [including playoffs]. He also recorded 26 runs of 10 yards or more, which was good for the 14th most in the NFL."
Cook's 16 rushing touchdowns were tied for the most in the NFL in 2024, and his 4.9 yards per carry in the regular season ranked seventh among all RBs. However, the explosive ballcarrier only played 48 percent of offensive snaps, with Buffalo using Ty Johnson when needing a back to pass protect for Josh Allen, and Ray Davis showing flashes as a rookie.
Running backs ranked ahead of Cook include Derrick Henry, Saquon Barkley, and Christian McCaffrey, the three highest paid RBs by AAV. Josh Jacobs is making $12 million annually, while James Conner earns $9.5 million, both of whom were ranked above Cook by Sikkema.
Every other player ranked ahead of Cook is still on their rookie contract, but it's a safe bet that players like Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs become two of the highest paid players at the position. Meanwhile, the second contracts for Bucky Irving, De'Von Achane, Kyren Williams, and Kenneth Walker may provide a better price point for Cook's next deal.
Spotrac calculates Cook's market value at $10.2 million annually, which would make him the seventh highest paid RB in the NFL before Robinson and Gibbs get new deals. If Buffalo does intend to keep Cook in Buffalo long-term, Beane needs to ensure he pays appropriate money for a player that is on the field for less than half of offensive plays, and ranks as a very good, but not elite, running back.
