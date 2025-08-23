Bills need improvement from defensive position group while attempting AFCE repeat
The Buffalo Bills are certainly a Super Bowl contender, but there are details in need of fixing between now and the start of the regular season.
CBS Sports writer Zachary Pereles emphasized the need of improved play from their starting safeties if the team is going to be successful.
"At safety, Cole Bishop and Taylor Rapp are the projected starters; Bishop, a 2024 second-round pick, missed significant time last year with a shoulder fracture and has already missed chunks of training camp with a quadriceps injury. Sean McDermott has already said "we're getting short on time" regarding Bishop and Rapp meshing before the season starts," Pereles wrote.
"The Bills desperately need better safety play. Out of the 98 safeties Pro Football Focus graded last year, Hamlin ranked 93rd in coverage, and Rapp was 91st."
Bishop has been struggling to find his footing in the past few weeks, but head coach Sean McDermott is recognizing some moments of hope.
“I really feel like Cole, from the time he’s come back, it’s just been a short runway to this point,” said McDermott.
“He continues to improve. He has shown to this point that the ability, the skill level, can be there. We’re just not there yet. And so, his refining process, if you will, goes one day at a time, one rep at a time and again, we’re just kind of getting started because of what wasn’t with his availability.”
Bishop also recognizes that he needs to improve considering the Bills view him as an important piece to the puzzle in the Buffalo defense.
Bishop and the Bills are back in action for the preseason finale against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 7:30 p.m. ET inside Raymond James Stadium.
