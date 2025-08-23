Bills vs Buccaneers, NFL preseason Week 3: Start time, live stream, TV channel
The Buffalo Bills are set for their final preseason game of the year. This weekend, they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road.
Winning and losing aren't important in the preseason, but the Bills need to play better in this one than they did last week. During a 38-0 loss to the Chicago Bears, Buffalo looked out of sync on both sides of the ball and could benefit from some positive momentum in the finale.
In addition to that, there will be players on the bubble fighting for their spot on the 53-man roster. That should be enough reason to tune in, and below is all the information you need to catch them in action.
Bills vs. Buccaneers, NFL Preseason Week 3: TV & Viewing Info
Date: Saturday, August 23
Start Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Location: Tampa, FL
Venue: Raymond James Stadium
TV Info: ESPN Unlimited
Betting Odds: Buffalo -2.5 | O/U: 36.5 (odds via ESPN BET)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
How To Live Stream Bills vs. Buccaneers Online
During the preseason, your best bet for streaming will be with the NFL+ app. There, you can catch the games live, while also having the option to watch replays.
This game is also available on ESPN Unlimited for streaming.
Watch Bills vs. Buccaneers on Phone, Tablet, or Mobile
If you can’t watch on your TV or computer, the NFL has you covered with the NFL+ app, which has a premium subscription for $14.99 per month.
Sign up for the service and download their app from the App Store or Google Play. NFL+ is available on connected TV devices like Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Android TV. For a full list of supported devices, click here.
