Bills offensive triplets crack top 10 despite one glaring concern
Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane spent much of this past offseason addressing concerns on the defensive side of the ball.
He signed Joey Bosa, Michael Hoecht, Larry Ogunjobi, and Tre’Davious White in free agency. From there, Beane used six of nine draft picks on defensive players.
Despite not making any changes to their offense, Buffalo still feels very confident in that group. They should according to Pro Football Network’s Jacob Infante, who ranked their offensive triplets as the eighth best in the league. Infante gives most of the credit to quarterback Josh Allen and running back James Cook, but says Khalil Shakir has improved every year he’s been in the NFL.
“The Buffalo Bills have the reigning MVP and the top-graded quarterback by PFSN’s QB+ metric in Josh Allen, which helps the ranking of their offensive triplets significantly. His presence in their offense practically locked them into the top half, but having James Cook, who led the NFL with 16 rushing touchdowns in 2024, gets them into the top ten,” Infante said.
“The one position that holds the Bills back from reaching the league’s elite is wide receiver. Khalil Shakir is an encouraging young receiver who has improved every year in the league, but he still hasn’t surpassed 1,000 yards in a single season. He would be a high-end WR2, but he comes in as a low-end WR1.”
Buffalo’s receiver group remains a question mark entering the season. They have talent but no true No. 1 wideout.
Should Shakir elevate his play, or if Keon Coleman could develop into a WR1, they could jump even higher up this list.
