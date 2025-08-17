James Cook extended, who should be next in line for Bills to get done?
The Buffalo Bills currently have 27 players who are in the final year of their contracts, the majority of whom are 2025 free agents who signed one-year deals, such as defensive end Joey Bosa. There are a few the Bills should try to get an extension done, sooner rather than later.
A couple of those names are offensive linemen Alec Anderson and Ryan Van Demark. Both are reserve linemen, but they provide outstanding depth for the Bills.
There is one name that is vitally important to the Bills, and what they do on offense.
Center Connor McGovern entered the 2024 season as an unknown. We knew he was a good offensive guard, but when the Bills made it known they planned to move him to center, there was significant groaning and complaining from Bills fans.
McGovern became the first Bills player to start every game at center and earn Pro Bowl honors in his first year at the position in Bills history. He is entering his second season as the Bills' starting center, which also happens to be his last season under contract. McGovern will hit free agency in 2026 if the Bills don't get a contract extension done during this coming season.
Here is the problem — available salary cap space.
The Bills have already doled out over $1 billion this offseason in various contracts. According to Spotrac, the Bills rank dead last in the NFL in terms of available cap space, with a little over $1.5 million. That's not to say Bills general Manager Brandon Beane can't work a deal that somehow fits under the cap, but at this point, the Bills may have other plans at the position.
If McGovern has another season similar to 2024, and earns another Pro Bowl nod, he might be priced out of a job with the Bills, when another team desperate to rebuild a porous offensive line, "shows him the money."
Regardless, the plan may be to let McGovern walk after this season and hand over the reins to Sedrick Van Pran-Granger. If the Bills are confident in VPG, this would be the most cost-effective move, given that he is still on his rookie deal, with three more years remaining.
