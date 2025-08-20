'Hard Knocks' Episode 3: Five Bills' highlights including Ed Oliver's horsepower
Considering it is framed by the Buffalo Bills' gruesome 38-0 loss to the Chicago Bears, Episode 3 of HBO's "Hard Knocks" docuseries should've probably come with one of those "viewer discretion" warnings.
Alas, there were also some lighthearted moments sprinkled in as the show details the end of the team's training camp at St. John Fisher and its preparations for the 2025 regular season.
The Top 5 moments are as follows.
5. Bears debacle
While watching his defense get carved up by Chicago quarterbacks Caleb Williams and Tyson Bagent, head coach Sean McDermott yells into his headset: "If the job is not getting done, make some substitutions and find somebody who is going to get the job done!" Says offensive lineman Dion Dawkins later in the game, "They beating the (bleep) out of us."
4. Practice habits
A couple days before the game, defensive coordinator is livid with his unit during the joint practice with the Bears. Says Babich to his team, "I'm going to be flat honest, that was garbage. It's a (bleeping) mentality ... every day."
3. Rookie review
New offensive lineman Dan Feeney and quarterback Mike White are fascinated by rookies. "Sometimes these rookies are (bleeping) dumb," Feeney says. "Have to put them in their place." Counters White, "Not only are they dumb but they're stupid."
2. Horsin' around
Strength and horsepower? Sure But who knew defensive tackle Ed Oliver owned 30 horses? Oliver, who grew up in Houston, recruits running back Ty Johnson to shovel manure. Jokes Oliver, "This horse is 10 times bigger than an oO-lineman. So I'm not scared, what can you do to me that this horse couldn't do?"
1. Cooked
After a long, distracting contract dispute, general manager Brandon Beane tells his assistant that it's finall over. "I got James done," Beane says. "Let's (bleeping) go!" Says Cook, "Something you've dreamed of your whole life and for it to come through is a blessing."
